Karnataka to 'positively review' 2 % quota for sportspersons in govt departments: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said currently a three per cent reservation is being given to sportspersons in police and forest departments, and it will be "positively reviewed" to give a two per cent quota for employment in other government departments.

He was speaking after felicitating athletes and coaches of the state, who won medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in China, and presenting cash awards to them.

Stating that the sportspersons have brought laurels to the country and the state, Siddaramaiah said, it is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas.

Indian athletes have won the maximum number of medals in the Asian Games in China this time, he said, noting that 70 medals were won last time and this time it is 107.

He further opined that "India ranks first in population in the entire world, and the country's honour will increase if we get first or second position in the Asian Games as well."

Noting that the state government is committed to promoting sports, Siddaramaiah said, when he was the chief minister in his previous tenure, prize money was announced to the winners of the Asian Games and Olympics. He explained that Karnataka is the first state to announce the "highest" prize amount.

The CM congratulated the sportspersons on behalf of the government and seven crore Kannadigas.

"This time eight people from the state have won medals. Winning a medal at the international level is no small feat. It requires a lot of effort. You have done an amazing job," he said, as he also wished them good luck winning medals in the Olympics as well.

Siddaramaiah felicitated medal winners of the state and presented the cash prizes to Rajeshwari Gaikwad (Cricket- Gold), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis- Mixed Doubles- Gold), Mijo Chacko Kurien, Nihal Joel (Athletics Men's 4*400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold), Mithun Manjunath (Men's Badminton - Silver), Sai Pratheek (Men's Badminton Silver), Divya (Shooting - Two Silver Medals), and coaches -- V Tejaswini Bai (Kabaddi - Gold), Ankita B S (Hockey- Bronze), C A Kuttappa (Chief Boxing Coach- 1 Silver and 4 Bronze) .

According to official sources, cash award of Rs 25 lakh was given to gold medalists, Rs 15 lakh for silver medalists and Rs 5 lakh each for coaches.