Karnataka to proceed with 50% quota, internal reservation subject to court verdict: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka minister H K Patil on Thursday said the state government will proceed with recruitment under the existing 50 per cent reservation cap in view of the stay on the enhanced quota and internal reservation, while continuing to pursue its case before the court.

The law and parliamentary affairs minister said the Cabinet on Thursday discussed the issue of internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and the impact of the interim stay granted by the Karnataka High Court to an Act passed in 2022 to increase reservation from 50 per cent to 56 per cent.

According to Patil, the decision will pave the way to carry out a recruitment drive to fill more than 56,000 vacant posts in the state government.

“The Cabinet today held a detailed discussion on continuing the recruitment process in view of the increase in reservation percentage for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the challenge to internal reservation among Scheduled Castes before the high court,” he said.

The government would issue fresh recruitment notifications in accordance with the reservation order and roster points that were in force before December 28, 2022, he added.

“Taking that increase into account, we are now reverting to 50 per cent. Subject to the outcome of the court judgment, we will make an addition of 2 per cent to SC and 4 per cent to ST reservation,” Patil said.

Clarifying the state government's stand, he said, "Since the matter is before the court, we are fighting for 56 per cent. Subject to the outcome of that, if we get the opportunity to implement 56 per cent, then at that point 2 per cent more will go to SCs, and 4 per cent will go to STs." On whether internal reservation would continue within the 50 per cent limit, the minister said, "Yes. Right now, we have no option but to remain within 50 per cent.