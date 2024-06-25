Karnataka to seek from Centre, same investment incentives given to Gujarat: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said he will be flying to New Delhi on June 26 and is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek investment incentives on the lines of Gujarat.

Kharge, who holds the Information Technology/ Biotechnology portfolio, said the state government was also trying to get a facility like GIFT City in Gujarat.

The Gujarat International Finance-Tec (GIFT) City is the country's first international financial services centre.

"I am going to Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday). On the agenda is to meet the Finance Minister and ask her to give us the same incentives they are giving to Gujarat and also we are trying to see if we can have the same GIFT City that they are getting," the Minister said addressing a press conference here.

He also alleged that multinational companies coming to Karnataka were being "forced" to set shop in Gujarat. However, he refused to divulge details, saying it would embarrass the investors.

He alleged Gujarat received preferential treatment and said, "I have been saying this repeatedly. I can give five to six instances. We are silent because it will be embarrassing for the companies. Even Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has spoken about it. It is we who work but they (Gujarat) take away (investors)." PTI GMS GMS SS SA