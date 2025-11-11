Karnataka to set up five aerospace, defence parks: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the state government is developing five world-class aerospace and defence parks in strategic locations across Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar.

He said the parks will offer “plug-and-play” facilities to drastically reduce setup time for industries.

“We are developing five world-class Aerospace & Defence Parks in strategic locations — Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar. These parks will offer ‘plug-and-play’ facilities to drastically reduce setup time for industries,” Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Collins India Operations Centre developed by Collins Aerospace at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Devanahalli.

The chief minister said the new 26-acre facility marks a major milestone in Karnataka’s journey as a global hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing.

“The decision by Collins Aerospace, a global major with over a century of aviation legacy, to establish this comprehensive centre in Bengaluru is a powerful endorsement of Karnataka’s robust industrial ecosystem and its future potential,” he said.

“Collins Aerospace is investing USD 25 million in Karnataka. This new facility will create over 2,000 skilled jobs in research, development and advanced manufacturing. Karnataka contributes nearly 65 per cent to India’s aerospace and defence sector,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in a statement.

He described the centre as a “shining example” of a successful public-private partnership that aligns with the state’s goals and the national ‘Make in India’ mission.

Siddaramaiah said more than 2,000 small and medium enterprises are engaged in the aerospace and defence sectors across the state.

“Companies such as Mahindra Aerospace and Rangsons have made substantial investments here, and 48 agreements have been signed in this sector. Rangsons, in partnership with Boeing, is investing Rs 2,915 crore. The state aims to attract Rs 45,000 crore in investments and create 60,000 jobs over the next five years,” he said.

Inviting global aerospace leaders to invest in Karnataka, the chief minister added, “Our policies, our people and our proven track record make us the ideal partner for your success.” Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, who also attended the event, said this is Collins Aerospace’s first facility in India under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“The unit will cater to leading global aviation majors such as Boeing and Airbus,” he said, adding that KIADB and Karnataka Udyog Mitra provided all necessary approvals, infrastructure and support to operationalise the facility.

Patil said Karnataka’s new industrial policy places strong emphasis on high-tech sectors such as aerospace, defence and electronics.

“The investment by Collins Aerospace is a historic milestone and aligns with the state government’s long-term vision. This manufacturing facility stands as a fine example of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and demonstrates Karnataka’s industry-friendly ecosystem,” he added. PTI AMP SSK