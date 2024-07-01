Karnataka to set up solar park in Madhugiri, boost renewable energy production: Minister K J George

Bengaluru, July 1 (PTI) After the success of Pavagada Solar park in Tumakuru, the Karnataka government is planning to establish yet another solar park in the district, this time in Madhugiri taluk.

The initiative was announced by Energy Minister K J George in Tumakuru.

“The upcoming project will not only scale up Karnataka’s clean energy infrastructure, but also holds the potential to significantly enhance environmental stewardship and energy security in the state,” he said.

Madhugiri Solar Park will be developed in a strategic partnership with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL), owned by the central government.

“This partnership aims to leverage local expertise and resources to identify suitable land parcels essential for advancing Karnataka's renewable energy agenda, instilling confidence in the project's success,” added George.

The energy minister was visiting Tumakuru to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) project at the district commissioner’s office.

“The subsidy for free electricity for farmers’ pump sets is increasing annually. Despite efforts to regularise farmers’ pump sets, the issue persists, leading to transformer damage and power supply disruptions due to illegal connections. In this context, we are prioritising the KUSUSM B and Kusum C projects, encouraging the adoption of solar pump sets,” George added.

Outlining the details of the Kusum C project, the minister said, “To generate 1 MW of electricity under the Kusum C project, 4-5 acres of land are needed. If government land is used, it will be provided free of cost and leased for 25 years. Lessees will pay Rs. 25,000 per acre annually during the lease period. These funds will be deposited in the district collector’s account and allocated to develop local anganwadis, schools, and panchayats.” The PM KUSUM initiative, a joint effort of the central and the state governments, was launched to address farmers’ energy needs and make agriculture more sustainable.

Accelerating transformative energy security for Indian agriculture involves implementing comprehensive strategies to ensure reliable and sustainable energy sources for farmers, said Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, energy department of Karnataka, during the review meeting.

“We will select land around substations for this initiative. So far, 27 substations have been chosen, with an additional 12 substations to be selected in the next phase for Tumakuru district. Work has already begun in some substations, and surveys have been conducted. The aim is to benefit farmers with locally generated electricity,” added Gupta.

The meeting was also attended by state Home Minister G Parameshwar, who is also the district in-charge minister, cooperation minister K N Rajanna, state government special representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra, MLA K Shadakshari, BESCOM managing director Mahantesh Bilagi and Tumakuru district collector Shubha Kalyan. PTI JR ROH