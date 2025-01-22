Karnataka to supply continuous power to farmers' homes located in fields: Minister George

Bagalkot (Karnataka) Jan 22 (PTI) Karnataka plans to ensure continuous electricity supply to farmers' homes in the fields, said Energy Minister K J George on Wednesday.

Advertisment

George was presiding over the Energy Department's review meeting at the new Zilla Panchayat Hall at Bagalkot.

"In this region, flood-affected families from the Krishna Upper Dam project have constructed homes in their fields and are residing there. It is essential to provide continuous electricity to these homes as well. This issue will be addressed, and necessary measures will be taken," said the minister.

According to him, at present farmhouses receive seven hours of three-phase electricity, while for the rest of the day, from 6 pm to 6 am, electricity is provided in a single-phase open delta model.

Advertisment

During the meeting, Hunagund MLA Vijayananad Kashappanavar requested the minister to establish a 220 kV substation in his constituency.

"Due to the Marol-Ramthala and Nandwadgi irrigation schemes in the Hunagunda constituency, a 220 kV substation is necessary. While approval has been granted, the work is yet to commence. Action must be taken in this regard," said Kashappanavar.

He also said necessary steps should be taken to remove the high-voltage line crossing over the state-of-the-art sports ground that is being built on a 6-acre plot in Ilkal town.

Advertisment

Member of Parliament P C Gaddigoudar, Rajya Sabha member Narayanaswamy Bhandage and department officials attended the meeting. PTI JR KH