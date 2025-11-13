Karnataka to table Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill in next legislative session

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to present the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the upcoming legislative session.

The amendment seeks to provide greater clarity on the appointment of members of Parliament and legislators as members of the Authority, Karnataka Minister H K Patil said.

Administrative approval was also granted to procure mechanical sweeping machines on a rental basis for seven years for cleaning the main and sub-main roads of five municipal corporations of Bengaluru, at a total estimated cost of Rs 613.25 crore as limited by the respective corporations.

The cabinet approved leasing 10 acres of land at Turumuri Waste Management Area to Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at a nominal lease rate for 25 years to establish a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) unit that will process about 150 tonnes of wet waste collected daily within the jurisdiction of Belagavi City Corporation; informed the Minister for Law and Tourism.

It also decided to upgrade the Town Panchayats of Bhalki and Kamalpur to Town Municipalities.

Further, administrative approval was granted to provide necessary services to the ground and first floor of the Super Specialty Hospital building constructed in the premises of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

It was proposed that by providing necessary services to the ground and first floors for starting the essential super specialty departments in the first phase, the Super Specialty Hospital would become operational, enabling quality super specialty treatment at affordable cost to the poor and needy patients of Hassan, nearby districts, and neighbouring states.

The Cabinet agreed to renew for 30 years the lease of five acres of government pasture land granted to Sri Rajarajeshwari Education Trust, Bengaluru, for educational purposes at Channasandra Village in Bengaluru East Taluk.

Also approval was given to grant six Guntas of land in Solehanahalli village in Molakalmuru Taluk, of Chitradurga District for Congress Bhavan. PTI GMS GMS ROH