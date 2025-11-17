Karnataka to unveil IT, startup, space policies at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government will unveil three policies—IT policy, startup policy, and space technology policy—at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, officials said on Monday.

The 28th edition of BTS, organised by the Department of Electronics, IT and BT and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on November 18.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser, which was held on Monday, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development Priyank Kharge said, "We are glad to reaffirm that the Bengaluru Tech Summit has grown into a truly global innovation platform, fostering discovery and development across the entire technology spectrum—from information technology and biotechnology to deep tech, space, and sustainability." Priyank added that this year, the government has organised 'The Future Makers Conclave' at BTS, a high-energy gathering of nearly 10,000 founders, investors, and innovators aimed at shaping the next wave of entrepreneurship.

"The conclave is a flagship meet designed to deliver tangible value for all participants in the startup ecosystem—from budding entrepreneurs and early-stage founders to seasoned entrepreneurs looking to scale up," he said.

"Every attendee will leave with concrete takeaways, whether in capital access, pilot projects, business tools, mentoring, visibility, or networks," he added.

N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, said, "We will be unveiling three policies, reaffirming Karnataka’s deep tech commitment. The space technology policy will be launched during BTS, along with the third version of the IT policy and the second version of the startup policy." The Karnataka cabinet recently approved the Karnataka Space Technology Policy and the Information Technology Policy for 2025-30, offering extensive financial and non-financial incentives to accelerate investments, strengthen innovation, and expand the state’s tech footprint beyond Bengaluru.

On November 6, the cabinet approved the Karnataka Startup Policy 2025-30, with a total outlay of Rs 518.27 crore over five years, aiming to establish up to 25,000 startups, including 10,000 from clusters outside Bengaluru.

According to a statement, BTS 2025 will feature 10 focused conference tracks, including IT and DeepTech, Electro–Semicon, Digi Health & Biotech, India–USA Tech Conclave, and Global Collaboration and Startup Ecosystem. Sub-tracks include AI Universe, Defence & SpaceTech, Finverse, and Women in Leadership.

"The summit will bring together over 50,000 visitors, including more than 1,000 investors, 15,000 attendees, 500 speakers, and 1,000 exhibitors," the statement said.

"It will host over 80 knowledge sessions, more than 5,000 curated meetings, and welcome participants from 60 countries and all 30 states and Union Territories of India," it added.

Themed 'Futurise', the three-day summit will bring together notable speakers, including ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of DPIIT, and Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of MeitY.

BTS 2025 will also feature specialised platforms such as Investor Connect, allowing startups to engage directly with leading investors and industry leaders, and Mentor Connect, which provides one-on-one mentorship with experienced domain experts.

"These platforms aim to catalyse meaningful connections, capital access, and strategic guidance for the next generation of innovators," the statement said.