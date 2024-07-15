Karnataka to witness vigorous rainfall, holiday for schools, colleges in Uttara Kannada district

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Karnataka is likely to witness active to vigorous rainfall till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

According to the IMD, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 220 mm.

The weather department has issued a heavy rain and red alert from 1 pm on July 14 to 8.30 pm on July 16 in Uttara Kannada district.

The vigorous monsoon conditions over Karnataka was due to the existing off-shore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast as well as the cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is channelling more moisture into Karnataka, said KSNDMC.

The rains are likely over coastal Karnataka, Malnad districts and parts of interior Karnataka till July 16.

Weather experts have predicted that dams on the Kaveri and Krishna basins in the state are likely to get massive inflows in the coming week.

The Central Water Commission has issued an inflow forecast for six dams and barrages in Karnataka, where inflows are equal or exceed the specified threshold limit.

Kabini reservoir is put on red alert with storage levels increasing above 85 per cent. The water level in all six dams and barrages are likely to be regulated by the authorities when deemed necessary to avoid downstream flooding and upstream submergence. PTI JR COR KH