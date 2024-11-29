Karnataka tourism attraction Pilikula Nisargadham to get a facelift, says Minister Boseraju

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju, announced on Friday that Pilikula Nisargadham in Mangaluru, a tourist attraction inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2018, is set to undergo a major transformation to become a world-class destination.

This vision will be discussed at the upcoming Pilikula Development Authority meeting, said the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology.

During a review meeting with officials from the Science and Technology Department, Boseraju emphasised Pilikula's potential to become a premier tourism hub.

In a statement, Boseraju stressed that the ample space available at the Pilikula Wildlife Sanctuary makes it an ideal location for transforming into an international-level attraction.

Officials will discuss a detailed blueprint for its comprehensive development at the next meeting, Boseraju said. He also mentioned that a formal proposal would be submitted in the upcoming state budget.

Authorities were directed to expedite the appointment of a consultant agency to facilitate the project's implementation.

During the same meeting, Boseraju announced that the Karnataka government's Department of Science and Technology will host a two-day Quantum Summit in July 2025.

It aims to showcase the state's advancements in the quantum field and foster global collaborations, he said in a statement.

"Discussions are underway with international partners renowned for their achievements in quantum technology to facilitate knowledge exchange. Minister Boseraju has urged officials to begin preparations immediately to ensure a successful conference," the statement added.

The Minister also called for swift progress on the newly constructed sub-regional science centers in Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, and Yadgir.

According to Boseraju, the Science City project near Bengaluru International Airport has made progress, with land allocated by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Officials have been instructed to expedite the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). PTI AMP SSK ADB