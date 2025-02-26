Karnataka tourism policy lays foundation for growth, innovation: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Tourism Policy 2024-29 lays the foundation for growth, innovation, and responsible tourism, with Rs 1,350 crore allocated for its implementation.

Speaking at the Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE) 2025, the Chief Minister said that in the last two years, the state government allocated over Rs 440 crore towards infrastructure, products, and human resource development in the state’s tourism sector.

"We have recently launched the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29, which lays the foundation for growth, innovation, and responsible tourism," Siddaramaiah said.

He underlined that the state is committed to ease of doing business for tourism entrepreneurs, promoting Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), and ensuring an enabling framework that facilitates investment in tourism infrastructure, accommodations, and new tourism products.

"A budget of Rs 1,350 crore has been provided for operationalising the tourism policy, and we hope to attract around Rs 8,000 crore in direct investments and generate 1.5 lakh employment opportunities through this policy,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that the policy provides attractive incentives for hotels, resorts, wayside amenities, wellness retreats, adventure sports, and cruise tourism.

Further, he called upon investors to come forward with their proposals, which the government will help facilitate.

The Chief Minister said KITE 2025 is a pivotal event for the tourism sector in Karnataka.

He also told the gathering that Karnataka is a traveller’s paradise, with various tourist destinations such as Hampi, Badami, and Mysuru, the beaches of Karnataka, the coffee plantations of Chikkamagaluru, and the wildlife-rich forests of Nagarhole.

Karnataka is home to four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, more than 35 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, pristine hill stations, spiritual centres, adventure hotspots, and some of the finest wellness retreats in the country, Siddaramaiah said.

"Our state is blessed with ancient temples, Jain Basadis, and Sufi shrines that reflect our diverse faiths and traditions. The Western Ghats provide a thrilling escape, and our vibrant coastlines welcome those who seek serenity and water sports," Siddaramaiah said. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH