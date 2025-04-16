Karnataka truckers stir enters day two; Transport Minister hints at action, blames 'politics'

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Apr 16 (PTI) As the truckers’ strike entered its second day in the state, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he would wait for one more day, possibly hinting at initiating stringent action.

The minister also claimed that "politics was involved in the strike", noting that the truckers did not "blame the Centre" but held the state government accountable.

"We have already held talks with the truck owners. Their main demand is to reduce the price of diesel and remove tolls in the state. Is it enough if tolls are removed only in our state? Shouldn't the central government also remove tolls?" Reddy asked while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

He said the Centre had been continuously increasing diesel prices, but the truckers did not launch any agitation at the time.

"What is the reason that the truckers, who were quiet when the Centre hiked fuel prices, are now going on strike? You should think it over," the minister said.

According to him, there has been no impact on the transportation of daily necessities such as milk, groceries, and medicines.

When asked about the next course of action, he said, "Let one more day pass".

He added that he was confident the truck drivers would call off the strike.

Meanwhile, the truckers said all the points raised by the minister had already been discussed in their meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Our strike is ongoing. We expect something concrete to come out tomorrow. Ramalinga Reddy is our Minister, and he is pro-people. Let’s see," Somasundaram Balan, secretary of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FOKSLOAA), said while speaking to PTI in Bengaluru.

The association launched the strike, condemning the fuel price hike and alleging the harassment they face at toll plazas.

FOKSLOAA is an umbrella organisation of 129 truckers associations with six lakh members—drivers, agents and truck owners. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH