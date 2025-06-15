Karnataka: Two dead in separate rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada

Karwar, Jun 15 (PTI) Two rain-related fatalities were reported in Uttara Kannada district as heavy monsoon rainfall continued to impact normal life along the Karnataka coast.

In the first incident, a two-year-old child died after accidentally falling into a roadside drain near their residence in the Jali area of Bhatkal town on Saturday. CCTV footage captured the moment the child slipped and fell into the water-filled drain.

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old man identified as Madewa Narayana Devadiga drowned after being swept away by floodwaters in Gulme Belalkhanda, Bhatkal taluk. He was walking home when he lost his balance in the rising water. Police have registered a case at the Bhatkal Rural Police Station in both cases.

The incidents come amid continued heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, where all coastal districts have been under red and orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy monsoon showers in Uttara Kannada district have led to a series of landslides across multiple locations, disrupting road connectivity and raising fresh concerns over the stability of hill slopes altered for infrastructure development.

In the latest incident, a major landslide was reported late Friday night and again on Saturday at Devimane Ghat along the Shirsi–Kumta highway, blocking the movement of light vehicles. Officials said landslides occurred at four different points on the stretch, prompting authorities to temporarily halt traffic on the route.

Landslides were also reported near Raghavendra Math in Habbuwada and along National Highway-66 near Binaga and Baithkol. While no casualties were reported, waterlogging in low-lying areas has inundated homes and shops in parts of Karwar following three consecutive days of rain.

Civic rights activists of the district have expressed concern over what they allege are unscientific hill-cutting practices undertaken for road construction. Many believe that the reckless excavation of slopes without adequate reinforcement has made the region more vulnerable to monsoon-triggered landslides.

"There is an urgent need to restore damaged slopes and increase vegetation cover in landslide-prone zones. The forest department must also step in to ensure ecological stability," locals said.

The incidents come even as the India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for several coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka.