Karnataka: Two die in suspected asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Feb 18 (PTI) Two men died of suspected asphyxiation while manually cleaning a septic tank, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a house in Madarasanahalli, near Babalada Road in the Hirapur area.

The deceased have been identified as Shivakumar Nandurkar (51) and his friend Ratan Hotkar (58).

“Shivakumar Nandurkar entered the septic tank for cleaning earlier in the day and was unable to come out. Ratan Hotkar also entered the tank, and both succumbed to asphyxiation,” police said, citing the complaint.

Authorities said the two were friends and had previously undertaken septic tank cleaning work together.

Shivakumar Nandurkar was a resident of Madarasanahalli, while Ratan Hotkar lived in Indira Nagar.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway," police added.