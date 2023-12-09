Karnataka: Two drug peddlers held

Mangaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The central crime branch police here have arrested two persons on the charges of selling the banned MDMA drug to the public and students in the city and seized drugs worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided a spot at Kadri Park in the city and seized the drug from the two accused.

The arrested are identified as Nawaz (40) of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala and Azharuddin alias Azar (39) of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Police recovered 120 gm of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drug worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused. Three mobile phone handsets, a digital weighing scale and a scooter used for selling the drug were also seized. The total value of seized assets is estimated at Rs 6,83,120, they said.

A case has been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotic crime police station. The police are on the search for other people involved in the racket. PTI MVG MVG KH