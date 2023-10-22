Karnataka: Two foreign nationals detained for overstaying

Mangaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have detained two foreigners for staying illegally here after their visas expired, police said.

The detained persons have been identified as Ankitola from Nigeria and Salaam Christian from Ghana.

City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters here on Sunday that the two were detained from Mangaluru East police station limits as both of them were overstaying here even after the expiry of their visas.

They had come here to attend a programme organised by their friend Anil D’Souza and were staying even after their visa expired. The two were later produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru and were shifted to a detention centre there, Agarwal said. PTI MVG MVG KH