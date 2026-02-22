Karnataka: Two killed as unknown vehicle hits people standing on roadside

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Feb 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed and an equal number of them were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident near Pattarehalli village in Chitradurga district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on late Saturday.

An unidentified vehicle crashed into four persons who were standing by the roadside after their car broke down.

"Four persons had stopped their vehicle due to a breakdown and were repairing when an unidentified vehicle crashed into them," a police officer said.

According to police, two persons died on the spot, while the other two sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The driver fled the scene along with the vehicle immediately after the accident," the officer added.

A case has been registered at the Hiriyur Rural Police Station and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver. PTI GMS KH