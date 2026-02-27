Karnataka unveils KalaVerse at Bengaluru GAFX 2026 to showcase state's cultural heritage

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday unveiled KalaVerse at Bengaluru GAFX 2026 — a dedicated Karnataka Culture Pavilion curated in association with the Kannada and Culture Department, to integrate the State’s rich cultural heritage with the AVGC-XR ecosystem.

KalaVerse has been conceived as a bridge between tradition and the future creative economy, officials said.

According to an official statement, the pavilion showcases Karnataka’s diverse cultural traditions — including Yakshagana, Janapada art forms, crafts, folk narratives and performance practices — while exploring their potential across animation, gaming, immersive media and digital storytelling.

Recognised as a leading AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) hub and accounting for nearly 20 per cent of India’s output in the sector, Karnataka combines strong technology capabilities with a deeply rooted storytelling legacy, it said.

"KalaVerse seeks to connect traditional artists with studios, creators and global content pipelines, enabling heritage to evolve into scalable intellectual property," it said.

Speaking on the initiative, Manjula N, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT & BT said: “Karnataka is a treasure trove of storytelling, visual traditions and performance heritage. As we strengthen our AVGC ecosystem, it is important that our cultural depth finds expression through modern creative technologies. KalaVerse creates that bridge — connecting heritage with innovation and global opportunity.” PTI AMP ROH