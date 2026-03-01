Karnataka urges Centre to assist stranded Kannadigas in war-hit Middle East

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday urged the Centre to take urgent steps to ensure the safety and possible repatriation of Kannadigas stranded in the war-affected Middle East, citing escalating geopolitical tensions and widespread travel disruptions.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, in separate communications to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sought coordinated intervention to address the concerns of Kannadigas residing or travelling in the region.

"I write to draw your immediate attention to the rapidly escalating geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, including the ongoing hostilities and heightened military activity in parts of the region," Rajneesh wrote to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, seeking urgent coordination for safety and possible repatriation of Kannadigas.

She noted that the evolving security situation had led to "widespread uncertainty, disruption of normal civil movement, airspace restrictions in certain sectors, and growing concern among Indian nationals residing or travelling in the region." She pointed out that the ripple effects were being felt across key hubs such as Dubai and other countries in West Asia, where a substantial number of Kannadigas are present for employment, higher education, business, tourism and official assignments.

The Chief Secretary requested the Ministry of External Affairs to extend all necessary assistance through the concerned Indian Embassies amd Consulates to ensure the safety and well-being of Kannadigas presently in the affected areas, and to consider arranging priority evacuation or special repatriation measures, if required, for stranded individuals from Karnataka and elsewhere in India.

She also sought a dedicated coordination mechanism with the state government for timely information sharing.

In a separate letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Rajneesh sought intervention to assist stranded passengers.

"I write to seek the urgent intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in view of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East, which has affected the travel plans of several Indian nationals, including Kannadigas, currently stranded in the region," she said.

The letter underlined that many tourists who had booked return tickets were unable to commence their journey as scheduled due to flight disruptions and uncertainty.

She requested the ministry to provide necessary assistance, including complimentary boarding and lodging arrangements for stranded tourists with confirmed return bookings, and appealed for flexibility in ticket rescheduling and waiver of additional charges.

Rajneesh also urged the ministry to ensure that adequate flights are arranged and operated at the earliest once the situation normalises to facilitate safe and timely return of affected passengers.

"Given the anxiety and hardship faced by stranded individuals and their families, an early and coordinated response from the Ministry would greatly help in alleviating their distress. The Government of Karnataka will extend full cooperation in facilitating coordination, wherever required," she said. PTI GMS KH