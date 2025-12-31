Karnataka urges Centre to set up National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka is at the forefront of science and pharmaceutical research, and the union government should establish a unit of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in the state, Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Patil assured that the state government would promptly provide the necessary land, infrastructure, support, and opportunities for collaboration.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, Patil recalled that the union government had earlier considered setting up the institute in Karnataka, though the proposal did not materialise at the time.

He urged the Centre to revive the plan, citing the state’s strong ecosystem of scientific research institutions and biotechnology companies.

Highlighting Karnataka’s leadership in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services, Patil noted that Bengaluru alone is home to over 400 biotechnology companies.

"The state also hosts premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB)," the statement said.

He added that innovation in the sector is actively supported through the state government’s bio-innovation centre and a progressive biotechnology policy.

With nearly 60 per cent of the country’s biotechnology companies based in Karnataka, the state accounts for about 12 per cent of India’s total pharmaceutical exports, the statement noted.

"It also has a robust ecosystem for clinical research, medical device manufacturing, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production. Taking all these factors into consideration, Patil urged the union government to sanction a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research for Karnataka," it added. PTI AMP SSK