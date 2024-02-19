Karnataka: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest against St Gerosa school teacher

Mangaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal on Monday staged a protest near the Clock Tower here demanding action against a teacher at the St Gerosa School who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu religion while taking a class.

The protestors also demanded withdrawal of cases filed against BJP MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Y Bharath Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and corporators Bharath and Sandeep Garodi for protesting outside the school.

It is alleged that Sr Prabha, a teacher at St Gerosa school had made some offensive remarks against Hindu religion while teaching Rabindra Nath Tagore’s poem 'Work is worship' in the class, after which she was removed from her post by the school management pending enquiry.

Addressing the protestors, VHP Dakshina Kannada secretary Shivananda Mendon demanded that the police file a case against Sr Prabha on charges of "attempting religious conversion".

Police later detained the protestors. PTI MVG MVG SDP