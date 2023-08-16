Karnataka washroom video case: CID finishes first phase of probe

Mangaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has completed the first stage of its investigation into the controversial washroom video case at a paramedical college in Udupi, police said on Wednesday.

The probe team, led by investigating officer (IO) CID Deputy SP Anjumala Nayak has already collected evidence from the Nethra Jyothi institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi and taken the statements of the victim, the accused and representatives of the college management.

Three girls were accused of filming another girl in the washroom of the college using their mobile camera. The incident, which allegedly took place on July 19, had kicked up a controversy, with the Opposition BJP alleging a conspiracy behind it and demanding an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT).

Though the victim did not lodge a formal complaint on the incident, the Udupi police had taken a suo motu case and a DySP-level probe was initiated. The case was later handed over to the CID after BJP continued their protests.

The CID team that arrived here on August 8, conducted a spot inquest, recorded statements of the victim, the college administration and the accused students, collected the fingerprints and reviewed the available CCTV footage collected by the police earlier.

The CID officials had also obtained three mobile FSL reports from the mobile FSL team from Bengaluru which visited the college for spot examination.

The investigating officials are now awaiting the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad on the three mobile phones seized from the accused students.

The CID team will prepare a report on their findings after obtaining the FSL report, sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH