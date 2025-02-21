Karnataka will continue to fight for its rights against the 'injustices' of Modi govt: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Emphasising that Karnataka's economy is strong enough to withstand the BJP's alleged "betrayals", Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, the state will continue to fight for its rights against the "injustices" of the saffron party-led central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also urged the opposition in the state to stop spreading lies and to join hands with his government in working for the welfare of Karnataka's people.

The Chief Minister said this in response to the allegations made by opposition leaders, including BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai, and others, regarding the state's financial situation, while noting that they have claimed that the state's economy is declining, and that Karnataka is heading towards bankruptcy, and that the financial system has collapsed.

"The reality is that during the BJP's rule, the state's economy was pushed to the brink of collapse. Now, while sitting in the opposition, they are speaking as if they are great economists. Our government is working hard to bring the state's economy back on track after the mismanagement and chaos caused by the BJP's irresponsible financial policies. It is unfortunate that the BJP cannot accept or understand this," he said in a statement.

Insisting that Karnataka's economy remains strong, the CM said, the state's average budget growth over the last two years is 18.3 per cent, compared to just 5 per cent during the BJP's four-year rule. The state's own tax revenue growth is 15 per cent, compared to 11 per cent during the BJP's tenure.

"We are providing over Rs 90,000 crore annually directly to the people through DBT and subsidies, including Rs 10,400 crore for senior citizens, disabled persons, widows, and others," he said. The central government contributes only Rs 450 crore, the same as during former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure, he added.

"What has the BJP done for Karnataka?" CM asked.

Karnataka's fiscal discipline is intact. The fiscal deficit is below 3 per cent, and total liabilities are within 25 percent of GSDP, he further said that "during the BJP's rule, these were out of control. Our capital expenditure is better than neighboring progressive states." Despite the BJP's "conspiracies and betrayals", Karnataka continues to stand strong and the state government is providing over Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and supporting farmers in distress, Siddaramaiah said.

"We are fulfilling our promises to Kalyan Karnataka and providing grants to all parts of the state, including Bengaluru. While Bommai, as Water Resources Minister, failed to release funds for the Krishna Upper Bank project, our government has decided to complete the land acquisition process," he said, adding that the government has also implemented the 7th Pay Commission report.

Claiming that his government's strong economy and good governance have attracted investments worth Rs 10.27 lakh crore at the recent Invest Karnataka event, the CM said, despite this, the BJP continues to criticize the state's financial situation for political reasons.

Alleging that PM Modi's economic policies have destabilised state finances, he said, in March 2014 all states' combined debt was Rs 25 lakh crore.

"Now, it has exceeded Rs 95 lakh crore, an increase of Rs 70 lakh crore in 10 years. States are suffering due to the central government's policies, and the central economy is also weakening," he added.

He has also listed out certain alleged mismanagements by the BJP in the state while it was in power. He has also accused the Modi government of doing great injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution. PTI KSU ADB