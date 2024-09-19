Karnataka will withhold approval to Goa-Tamnar project, as Goa opposes Kalasa project: CM

Bengaluru, Sept 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the state will withhold its approval to Goa-Tamnar transmission project, which will be passing through ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region, as Goa is objecting to its Kalasa-Bandhuri Nala Diversion project.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the CM urged Modi to intervene and ensure that the Kalasa project receives the necessary wildlife clearances at the earliest.

According to him, not only the project, which is crucial for fulfilling the drinking water needs of North Karnataka, has been pending for an unusually long time for Wildlife Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), but the Goa Chief Wildlife warden has also passed an illegal order restraining Karnataka from undertaking any activities in it.

In view of the objections raised by Goa to the legitimate and long-pending drinking water project with minimum disruption to wildlife, and the consequent litigation that Karnataka has been forced into, the state has no choice but to reconsider its decision on clearance to the Goa-Tamner power Line, he stated in his letter.

He further stated that the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award was pronounced on August 14, 2018 and published in the Gazette of India on February 27, 2020.

"Total allocation made to Karnataka is 13.42 TMC, of which 3.9 TMC of water is for diversion for drinking water purposes (1.72 TMC from Kalasa Nala and 2.18 TMC from Bandura Nala). The state government has submitted a modified pre-feasibility report of Kalasa & Bandhuri Nala Diversion scheme (Lift schemes) to CWC on June 16, 2022 for clearances," said the CM.

Siddaramaiah said in his letter that Karnataka has challenged the Goa Wildlife Warden order in the Supreme Court, which is pending adjudication.

"The Standing Committee of the NBWL, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Environment, Ecology and Climate Change, on July 31, has deferred the proposal stating that the matter is sub-judice. Whereas, the same standing committee in its meeting held on August 23, has recommended the Goa portion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line, for Wild life clearance," the letter further stated.

The CM also said Karnataka had agreed to the project only after the Power Minister in his letter on August 1 had assured him that instead of 72,817 trees, only 13,954 trees will be cut.

"Although cutting any tree in eco-sensitive zones is not desirable, in the interest of national development, Karnataka was ready to agree in principle despite the lands crossing the elephant corridor," he said in his letter.

In the event the wildlife clearance is given to Kalasa Project, Siddaramiah said he "would definitely look into the issues of giving approval to Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project". PTI JR ROH