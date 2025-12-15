Karnataka wins National Energy Conservation Awards 2025

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has won the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 under the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (SDA Group-1) category.

"Karnataka has once again emerged as a front-runner, securing the top position with a lead over Maharashtra, which stands in second place," the state Energy Department said in a statement on Monday.

The award ceremony, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Sunday as part of National Energy Conservation Day celebrations.

The day is observed to create awareness on the importance of energy conservation and highlight the nation's achievements in energy efficiency.

"President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to T D Raje Gowda, MLA and Chairman, KREDL and K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of KREDL, recognising Karnataka's outstanding contributions to energy conservation and efficiency," the statement said.

State Energy Minister K J George said the award presented to KREDL acknowledges the energy efficiency projects implemented through different sectors across the state.

“It is a matter of pride as Karnataka has consistently ranked among the top-performing states in energy efficiency, earning the 'Front Runner' designation for three consecutive years—2020, 2021 and 2022, and 2023—in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI). During 2024, the state bagged the second prize and with committed dedication, it has once again geared back to the first position,” George said. PTI GMS ROH