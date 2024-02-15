Karnataka: Woman ends life by jumping into Netravati river from moving train

Mangaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman ended her life by jumping into the Netravati river here from a running train on Thursday morning, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as M G Nayan, a native of Tumakuru, going by the details of the Aadhar card in the bag she left behind in the train. She was travelling on a Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru train.

The body of the woman, floating in the river, was later recovered by local diving experts and shifted to Bantwal government hospital for post-mortem.

The exact identity of the woman and the motive for the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, sources said. Bantwal city police station ASI Devappa Vijayakumar visited the spot as part of the investigation.