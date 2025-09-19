Karnataka: Woman goes missing, found dead; family alleges retaliatory murder

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 19 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the premises of a cement factory in the Malkheda area of Sedam taluk on Friday, prompting police to register a murder case, officials said.

Bhagyashree, a college student, had gone missing on September 11. Her father, a union leader at the cement factory, filed a missing person complaint with the local police. CCTV footage reportedly showed her walking along a nearby road on the day she disappeared.

During the investigation, police recovered her body within the factory premises on September 18.

Based on her father’s complaint, a murder case has been registered against suspect Manjunath, a contract employee at the same factory, and three of his family members, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Manjunath allegedly conspired with his relatives to kill Bhagyashree in retaliation for an old enmity.

According to the complaint, Manjunath’s cousin had died by suicide in August, and Bhagyashree’s father claims the murder was carried out as revenge.

“Only after we apprehend Manjunath will we know how and why this happened. All allegations are under investigation,” the officer added.

A post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused, who remains absconding.