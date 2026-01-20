Karnataka Women’s Commission seeks action against senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The Karnataka State Commission for Women has sought immediate action against the Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao after alleged audio and video clips showing him engaging in obscene acts while in uniform inside his official chamber went viral.

The commission has called for a transparent inquiry, suspension from service and strict action under a zero-tolerance policy.

In the letters to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on Monday night, the commission said it had taken serious note of visuals aired by television channels that purportedly showed Rao engaging in indecent behaviour with women while in uniform inside his office.

“The State Commission for Women has taken a very serious note of the visuals telecast on state news channels showing an IPS officer… indulging in obscene behaviour and acting in a manner amounting to sexual assault against women inside his office, while he was in uniform,” the letter said.

According to the Commission, such conduct by a senior police officer, who is expected to ensure the safety of women, sends a wrong message to society and creates a negative sentiment among women in the state.

The incident also attracts provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Seeking swift action, the commission requested that a transparent inquiry be ordered immediately, the officer be placed under suspension, and a report on the action taken be submitted within seven days.

It also urged the authorities to initiate strict action to uphold the dignity and honour of women by following a zero-tolerance approach.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government has initiated disciplinary action against Rao and placed him under suspension.

"Inquiry will also be conducted," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government placed Rao under suspension with immediate effect, citing the "conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration".

In response, Rao has rejected the videos and labelled them as "fabricated and false".