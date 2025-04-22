Karnataka won’t allow Hindi imposition, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said his government would not allow the imposition of Hindi by the Centre, reaffirming the state's commitment to the two-language policy.

Addressing reporters at Addihalli in Mandya, he said, “I will not allow Hindi imposition. If the Centre tries to impose it then we will not accept it. That is our state government’s stand.” He clarified that Karnataka follows a two-language policy-- Kannada and English.

“The policy is to teach mother tongue and English,” he said.

When told that Hindi was already being taught in some schools, the CM replied, “We don’t have a three-language policy. We will teach only Kannada and English,” PTI GMS GMS ROH