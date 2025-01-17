Karnataka’s 5,713 charging stations to boost electric vehicle adoption: Minister George

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George said on Friday that the state has set a benchmark in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

Advertisment

Quoting recent data released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, he said, "We have the highest number of EV charging stations, an impressive 5,713 to boost electric vehicle adoption." The minister was speaking at the Electric Vehicle Expo for Secretariat employees at Vidhan Soudha premises in Bengaluru. The event aims to raise awareness and promote EV usage among government staff.

"The rising petrol prices and urban air pollution make electric vehicles a key solution. Our state has been a pioneer in EV adoption and was the first in the country to introduce an EV policy in 2017," George said.

He stated that when the policy was introduced in 2017, Karnataka recorded an annual registration of 11,000 electric vehicles.

Advertisment

"Currently, the registration stands at an estimated 1.50 lakh electric vehicles, which is a clear testament to our EV policy," added George.

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said, "We organise numerous green and clean energy programmes for the public, but this EV Expo specifically targets Secretariat employees to encourage the adoption of clean energy." Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta said that participating EV companies would offer dealer discounts specifically for government employees, particularly those working in the Secretariat.

"Attendees will also have the chance to experience practical demonstrations of the vehicles at the expo," he added.

Advertisment

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) MD Mahantesh Bilagi, who also spoke at the inaugural event, mentioned that Secretariat employees would benefit from no down payment and low-interest loans to purchase EVs.

"We have about 16 EV companies participating, and the sales will continue beyond the exhibition, extending into the future," he added.

BESCOM, the key agency overseeing EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka, has played a crucial role in the recent surge in EV adoption.

Advertisment

The expo will run until January 18, said Ramesh Sanga, president of the Secretariat Employees' Association, adding that currently, about 5 per cent of Secretariat employees use EV two-wheelers. PTI JR SSK KH