Karnataka's Doni river flowing above danger level

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, citing a circular from Central Water Commission, has issued a special advisory for the Doni river at Talikot HO site in Bijapur (Muddebihal taluk), which is flowing above danger level.

The present water level is 501.48 m with a rising trend of about 7 cm per hour. Incidentally, the highest flood level recorded ever here is 502.21 m.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an extreme rainfall alert for the next 72 to 84 hours over Krishna Catchment areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Many parts in Bengaluru witnessed short but intense rainfall on Sunday. Parts of coastal Karnataka, western ghats and north interior Karnataka also witnessed good rains.

The coastal Karnataka has also been issued a high wave alert – Uttara Kanada and Udupi in the range of 1.9 m to 2.5 m and Dakshina Kannada in the range of 1.7 m to 2.1 m in the next 48 hours.

On June 10, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme heavy rain and thundershowers are predicted for Uttara Kannada district, while Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Bagalkote, Haveri, Vijayapura and Raichur will likely witness thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph). PTI JR KH