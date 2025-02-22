Karnataka's financial position is in precarious condition: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 22 (PTI) Expressing concerns over Karnataka's financial position, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed that it is in a very precarious state.

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "trying to evade" crucial questions on the state's financial position, he said the people of Karnataka are burdened with high taxes.

The Haveri-Gadag MP was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Friday that his government is working hard to bring the state’s economy back on track after the “mismanagement and chaos" caused by the BJP’s irresponsible financial policies.

"The financial position of the government of Karnataka is in a very precarious state. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tries to evade the pertinent questions....He has borrowed more than the budget allocation. However, the capital expenditure has not increased," Bommai, who had earlier held the finance portfolio said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said money for the guarantee schemes is also not provided, and the entire state of finances in Karnataka is in crisis.

"Whenever we raise these, he (CM) will talk about the central government. We can discuss the central government separately, but he should give clear details of his budget, revenue receipts and revenue expenditures. He has got that moral duty. But he is evading that," he added.

Bommai highlighted that Siddaramaiah had imposed over Rs 30,000 crore in additional taxes last year. He also pointed out increases in various areas, including motor vehicle tax, land guidance values, stamp duty, excise rates, milk prices, and bus fares.

"There is a huge tax burden on the people of Karnataka. On one side there is tax burden, on the other side there is no development, and the financial position is in precarious condition, so it is an alarming situation in Karnataka, CM should answer this," he added. PTI KSU ROH