Karnataka's Mangaluru hosts district's first childrens’ model parliament session

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 25 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada district's first children’s model parliament was held in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Organised by the Centre for Integrated Learning, in collaboration with the SDM School and Mangaluru City Corporation, the session replicated parliamentary procedures, including oath-taking, obituary remarks, Question Hour, Calling Attention motions, and Zero Hour.

Speaking at the event, MP of Dakshina Kannada, Brijesh Chowta underlined the importance of initiatives like the model parliament to familiarise children with parliamentary procedures.

In a light-hearted remark, he suggested introducing a Private Member’s Bill to promote such activities at the school level.

"Young citizens must harness India’s demographic advantage to contribute their mite for nation-building," added the MP.

Harsha Nayak of SDM School served as Speaker, while Swathi Bhat of Canara Urva acted as Prime Minister.

Other key roles included Ananya Prabhu of St Theresa as Leader of the Opposition and Vansh Shetty of Canara Urva as Deputy Speaker.

The students also discussed topics such as NEP 2020, child labour, and tourism development in the coastal regions.

The event was also attended by Opposition Leader Anil Kumar Poojary, Juvenile Justice Board member Sachitha Nandagopal, SDM School Principal Joy J Rai, and SDM School Correspondent Shrutha Jithesh. PTI COR JR SSK KH