Karnataka’s mid-market GCCs maturing 1.4 times faster than national peers: Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the state’s mid-market Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are maturing 1.4 times faster than their national peers.

Speaking at the launch of the Katalyst Karnataka GCC Handbook, he said this growth reflects the strength of the state’s ecosystem, where talent, innovation, and supportive policies enable global enterprises to scale quickly and deliver stronger outcomes.

According to the state government, Katalyst functions as a dedicated ease-of-doing-business cell, offering streamlined clearances, single-window support, and a practical playbook for new GCCs.

“Katalyst will ensure this leadership not only continues but multiplies in the years ahead,” Kharge, who holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, said.

Terming Karnataka a leading GCC destination in India, a government statement said the state is home to over 30 per cent of the country’s GCCs, with Bengaluru alone employing more than 6 lakh professionals in the sector.

Over the past three years, 43 per cent of all new GCCs set up in India have chosen Karnataka, underscoring the confidence global enterprises place in the state’s ecosystem, the statement added.

According to the Government of Karnataka website, GCCs are fully owned, integrated hubs established by multinational corporations headquartered outside India to leverage global talent, build intellectual property, and enhance operational efficiency.

They serve the parent organisation, managing a range of global functions such as research and development, IT services, business process outsourcing, and more.