Karnataka’s peak demand is expected to reach up to 18,500 MW in April

Karnataka’s peak demand is expected to reach up to 18,500MW in April Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Karnataka has experienced a significant surge in electricity demand, already exceeding 18,000MW in February and March, said Energy Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on Monday.

He pegs the demand for April at about 18,500MW.

In a joint press conference with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Managing Director N Shivashankara and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Gupta said last year, Karnataka’s peak demand was only 17,220MW.

“With respect to energy consumption, the maximum per day consumption was 332MU in April 2024. However, on March 19 itself, we recorded a maximum energy consumption of 357MU,” added Gupta.

Among the factors for high demand highlighted by the officials – which include increase in temperature since January, contributing to increased air-conditioning load – are also the bountiful rains received by the state.

“Due to good rainfall, the farmers have decided to grow one more crop,” explained Pandey.

The increasing demand is a pattern that could be seen in the last few years, said the officials.

“Since Covid-19, there has been a significant rise in electricity demand. The maximum demand was 14,367 MW in 2020-21, 14,818 MW in 2021-22, 15,828 MW in 2022-23, and 17,220 MW in 2023-24,” said Pandey.

The officials assured that despite the increase, the state is equipped to meet the demand.

“From December 2024 to May, we will be sourcing electricity from Uttar Pradesh through an exchange agreement, ranging from 100 to 1,400 MW during the peak demand period. Similarly, an agreement has been established to receive electricity from Punjab, ranging from 200 to 531 MW, on an exchange basis from January to April,” said Pandey.

The officials also said from March 1 to 15, an extra 310 MW of electricity was sourced from NTPC.

“From March 15 onwards, an additional 100 MW (totalling 410 MW) has been acquired. Furthermore, under the Fuel Security Policy, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCKL) has agreed to receive 1,000 MW of electricity per month from other states from March through the end of May,” said Pandey.

The officials also talked about the steps taken to ensure a sustainable energy future.

“Farmers now receive seven hours of three-phase electricity daily, with several areas benefiting from solar power for agriculture pump sets. To ensure an uninterrupted supply of seven hours of three-phase electricity, some regions distribute power during the morning and evening hours. To prevent inconvenience to students (including those in farmhouses), single-phase electricity is being provided from 6 pm to 6 am,” said Pandey.

They also cited overloading of transformers, maintenance works as well as field level technical constraints as top reasons for interruption in power supply. PTI JR ROH