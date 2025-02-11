Karnataka's revamped Single Window System for investors launched

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched the state's revamped Single Window System aimed at improving ease of doing business in the state.

He said the new system will simplify approvals, reduce compliance burdens, and fast-track industrial investments while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

The system integrates over 150 business services across 30 state departments. It will provide real-time status updates, allowing investors to track approvals, amendments, and renewals without delays, the CM noted.

"The initiative is particularly beneficial for the manufacturing sector as it introduces an Affidavit-Based Clearance (ABC) mechanism through Karnataka Udyog Mitra. This will enable investors to begin construction and preparatory activities without waiting for multiple approvals," he added.

Noting that the revamped Single Window System is integrated with the National Single Window System, allowing investors to access central-level services seamlessly, the CM said, it also incorporates several Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) services, such as land search, selection, allotment, and building plan approvals. These services are now available through a single portal. This makes it easier for investors to navigate the approval process without having to approach multiple offices.

A GIS-based Industrial Information System has also been introduced. It will help investors who plan to use their own or revenue land check compliance with site-related regulations before proceeding with their projects.

A wizard-based discovery tool will assist investors in identifying the required State and Central approvals, NOCs, and clearances at different stages of their project lifecycle, an official release said.

Further, an Incentive Wizard & Calculator has been built into the system. This will allow investors to check their eligibility for various incentives, concessions, and rebates under different policies. It will help them make informed decisions. An AI-powered multi-lingual chatbot will provide instant responses to investor queries on policies, incentives, approvals, and compliance requirements.

The chief minister said this move is aimed at enhancing investor convenience.

The system also focuses on improving the overall investor experience. It simplifies forms, eliminates duplicate information, and integrates with over 40 systems through APIs. It also provides real-time status visibility with event-based alerts and triggers.

Siddaramaiah stated that these features will make Karnataka one of the most investor-friendly destinations in the country.

To ensure ease in incentive claims and disbursement, the system enables investors to apply for and track their claims online. This will reduce paperwork and improve transparency, the release said.

The system is available in multiple languages and is designed to be mobile-friendly. It also includes an online grievance redressal mechanism. This will enable investors to raise queries and receive quick resolutions from the investment facilitation team.

According to the CM, this will ensure that concerns are addressed in a time-bound manner.

Siddaramaiha reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the investor experience, expediting approvals, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

"With the introduction of the revamped Single Window System, Karnataka aims to further strengthen its position as one of India's top investment destinations. The new system will foster a more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly ecosystem" he added. PTI KSU KH