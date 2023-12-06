Karni outfit members stage protests across Madhya Pradesh against killing of their leader

Bhopal/Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) Members of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday staged protests in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, to denounce the killing of the outfit' chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Advertisment

Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen at his house in the Rajasthan capital.

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena activists in Bhopal staged a road blockade at Jyoti Talkies Square in MP Nagar demanding that the assailants involved in Gogamedi's killing be "eliminated in an encounter".

Protesters burnt tyres on the road, disrupting movement of vehicles on the busy square in the state capital.

Advertisment

In Indore, workers of the Rajasthan-headquartered organisation staged a protest in front of the District Collector's office.

Rajput Karni Sena district president Rishiraj Singh Sisodia told reporters, “We want the real culprits behind the murder to be arrested and given the death sentence.” The outfit's workers, including women, gathered in large numbers during the protest and insisted on submitting a memorandum containing their demands to Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T.

They ended their protest, which lasted for around 90 minutes, after the district collector personally came out of his office and collected the memorandum.

Advertisment

In Jabalpur, Rajput Karni Sena workers staged a protest in front of the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum.

In Gwalior, the outfit's activists submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Protests were also held in Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone and Damoh, among other districts. PTI HWP ADU RSY