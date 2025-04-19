Karni Sena activist booked in Aligarh for objectionable remarks against Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Police in Aligarh have booked a Karni Sena activist, who announced a bounty on the head of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman last week, after he allegedly used objectionable and provocative language against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Police arrested Mohan Chauhan, whose remarks were circulating on social media, on Friday night from his residence under the Jawan police station limits in view of the "threat" to peace posed by his "inflammatory" comments.

Circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said the case against Chauhan was registered on the basis of a complaint filed on Wednesday by SP district president Laxmi Dhangar.

During probe, it came to light that there were more than six cases registered against Chauhan since 2016.

Chauhan was earlier booked for allegedly announcing a reward of Rs 25 lakh on the head of SP Rajya Sabha MP Suman, who recently stoked a controversy with his statement on 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly inviting Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

In a video, Chauhan was purportedly heard saying that Suman would have to pay the price for his comments. He was also heard saying that given the opportunity, he would personally carry out the act.

Aarti Singh, the SP Mahila Sabha chief for Aligarh, lodged a complaint against Chauhan for his remarks targeting Suman at the Gandhi Park police station on March 29.

On Wednesday, the complaint was transferred to the Jawan police station, under whose jurisdiction Chauhan lives. PTI COR NAV ARI