Karni Sena hurls tires at SP leader Suman's convoy near Bulandshahr; 5 nabbed

Aligarh Apr 27 (PTI) Karni Sena activists hurled tires at Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy at the Gabhana Toll Booth on the GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The attack led to a collision between several vehicles that slowed down at the toll plaza, they said.

"No one was hurt in the incident," Additional SP City MS Pathak said.

Karni Sena state president Gyanendra Singh Chauhan took the responsibility of today's incident.

"We accept full responsibility for all that took place today. We had made a public declaration on social media that we will not allow the entry of Ramjilal Suman in this district. We did throw tyres on his cavalcade. Some brickbats were also hurled," Chauhan told a news channel.

He also said, "Throwing tyres on a car is not an act of violence. We wanted Suman to get out of his car so that we could talk to him." Police booked a number of protestors, and arrested five people, ASP Pathak said. Suman was safely escorted from the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Aligarh Sanjiv Suman said, "No one will be allowed to disturb the peace." The five arrested have been identified as Krishna Thakur, Sumit Thakur, Sudhir Thakur, Sachin Singh and Bhupendra, he said.

Two policemen, including the police outpost in-charge of the area where the attack took place, have been suspended for negligence. The role of the SHO of Gabhana Police Station is also being probed for allowing a security lapse, police said in a statement.

According to police, the SP leader was on his way to Bulandshahr from Agra when the incident occurred. After he crossed the toll booth and entered Bulandshahr district, he was stopped by the police from moving ahead.

Suman told reporters he was on his way to Sohana village, where reports of atrocities against Dalits have emerged over the past few days.

"Law and order in the state has collapsed and this will continue until the government decides to take strict action against the perpetrators of such crimes," he said. Suman was later returned by the police from the Bulandshahr's border (to Agra).

SP President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the "deadly attack" in a post on X.

"This is once again either a grave failure of intelligence or a deliberate act of negligence," Yadav said. He warned that if the ruling administration continued to ignore such acts of violence, the chaos would eventually spare no one, including BJP members and their allies.

Yadav wondered whether the state government had surrendered before the anarchic elements lawlessness or if it had extended a tacit approval.

"Has the bulldozer lost its might or has the Uttar Pradesh government bowed before anarchy?" he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said no strict action was taken in the matter because Suman belonged to a marginalised section of society.

"This is highly, highly, highly condemnable," he said. "The people today are saying no more BJP!" On April 21, in Bulandshahr's Sohana village under Dehat Police Station, a woman was run over by a Mahindra Thar with four people inside it during a fight between two parties.

Three more were injured in the incident. All of them were Dalits and Suman wanted to visit them.

Six people were booked in connection with violence and arrested. Thar was seized.

Earlier, a delegation of local Samajwadi Party met the SSP Suman and demanded the arrest of top Karni Sena leaders for today's attack.

The party also filed a written complaint filed with the SSP.

The delegation later told reporters that such acts of violence would continue "unless top leaders of the (Karni) Sena are held accountable." Karni Sena announced a revenge against Suman last month after the surfacing of a video showing Suman calling Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

The activists from the outfit, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, also vandalised the lawmaker's house in Agra month. PTI COR ABN NAV VN VN