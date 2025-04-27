Karni Sena hurls tires at SP leader Suman's convoy near Bulandshahr; no one hurt

Aligarh: Karni Sena activists allegedly hurled tires at Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy at the Gabhana Toll Booth on the GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The attack led to a collision between several vehicles that slowed down at the toll plaza, they said.

Police force was deployed at the spot in the wake of the attack.

"No one was hurt in the incident," Additional SP City MS Pathak said.

Police have booked a number of protestors, and Suman was safely escorted from the area, he added.

According to police, the SP leader was on his way to Bulandshahr from Agra when the incident occurred.

After he crossed the toll booth and entered Bulandshahr district, he was stopped by the police from moving ahead.

Suman told reporters he was on his way to Sohana village, where reports of atrocities against Dalits have emerged over the past few days.

"Law and order in the state has collapsed and this will continue until the government decides to take strict action against the perpetrators of such crimes," he said.

Karni Sena announced a revenge against Suman last month after the surfacing of a video showing Suman calling Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

The activists from the outfit, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, also vandalised the lawmaker's house in Agra month.