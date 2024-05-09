Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu resigns from BJP

Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu, who is also the president of the Karni Sena, resigned Thursday from the party over the choice of an election candidate in Gujarat.

Amu, who had stirred a row for his remarks against the movie 'Padmaavat' in 2018, sent his resignation to BJP president JP Nadda.

He said in his resignation letter that giving a party ticket in Gujarat to a candidate who made “shameful comments” on women is being seen as an insult to the entire Kshatriya community.

He was apparently referring to BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and British and even married off their daughters to them.

Rupala later apologised for his remarks.

Amu had resigned from the BJP's primary membership in 2018 also, but his resignation was rejected.

Amu has an old relationship with the BJP. From 1990-91, he was the divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Sohna. From 1993-96, he served as the district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He was working as a state spokesperson of the BJP since 2018. PTI COR MNK MNK