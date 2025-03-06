Karni Sena seeks PM's intervention after AMU denies permission for Holi event

Aligarh (UP), Mar 6 (UP) Members of a right-wing group on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the local administration requesting the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Aligarh Muslim University administration reportedly denied permission for a Holi event on its campus.

The members of Akhil Bhartiya Karni Sena accused the authorities of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) of "denying permission to Hindu students" to hold a 'Holi Milan' function on campus for which they sought approval on Wednesday.

Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, president of Karni Sena's Uttar Pradesh unit, marched to the district collectorate on Thursday along with other members of the group and submitted the memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The memorandum, which was handed over to Additional District Magistrate (City) Amit Kumar, demanded the "prime minister's intervention in the matter and called for action against AMU officials who allegedly denied permission to Hindu students for the Holi Milan event".

Amit Kumar later told mediapersons that he would "apprise the AMU officials about the contents of the memorandum".

The controversy was triggered on Wednesday when Akhil Kaushal, a student leader, submitted an application to the AMU authorities, seeking permission to organise a special Holi function at the non-resident students' centre (NRSC) on the campus on March 9.

Senior AMU officials, however, have denied the allegations, saying that like previous years, Holi would be celebrated in traditional manner across the campus.

"Traditionally, all festivals, including Eid, Holi and Diwali, are celebrated across hostels. There is no precedent of holding a special function for any specific group. We did not consider it advisable to start a new precedent, as it could lead to misuse of such permissions under any pretext," AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem told reporters on Thursday, "Festivals are occasions of joy and celebration in which all sections come together to spread goodwill," he added, reaffirming AMU's commitment to these age-old traditions.

The proctor also categorically denied reports of any scuffle between students on the campus, saying, "There has been no conflict or violence between any groups." Vibha Sharma, professor of English and member in-charge of public relations at the university, said, "I studied in AMU, and I can assure everyone that as in the past, Holi will be celebrated in traditional manner across the campus, and not just at a single location." PTI CDN ARI