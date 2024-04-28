Karpoori Thakur's govt gave women reservation despite opposition from Congress: Bihar deputy CM

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur's government implemented women’s reservation despite opposition from the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised to commemorate Thakur’s birth centenary year, Choudhary also credited the two-time Bihar CM for laying the foundation of coalition politics in the country.

"When the discussion on reservation began and the idea of reserving 4 per cent for women was proposed, it was Karpoori Thakur's government that implemented it despite opposition from the Congress," the Bihar deputy chief minister said.

"Karpoori Thakur was the first person from his village to pass the 10th grade examination. He laid the foundation of coalition politics," Choudhary said.

The centenary celebrations, organised by the Delhi BJP Poorvanchal Morcha, were held at Ambedkar International Center at Janpath. Thakur was born on January 24, 1924.

Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak in Bihar, was conferred the Bharat Ratna earlier in January. The announcement was made a day before his birth centenary.

Choudhary also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Thakur the country’s highest civilian honour.

Describing Thakur as a peasant leader, Choudhary said his work centred on the poor and marginalised.

Choudhary said Modi fulfilled the dream of Thakur, who he said aspired to see the son of the marginalised become the prime minister of the country.

A video film depicting Thakur’s life and highlighting his achievements and contributions was screened at the event.

Meanwhile, Choudhary lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

While Bihar has had two CMs who banned alcohol, Delhi has a chief minister who has indulged in corruption related to alcohol, he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and several other BJP leaders were present at the event.