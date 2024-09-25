Kartar Tanwar loses Delhi Assembly membership for switching from AAP to BJP

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly membership of Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar was terminated by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law, officials said on Tuesday.

Tanwar, who was elected on an AAP ticket from the Chhatarpur constituency in the 2020 Assembly elections, quit the party and joined the BJP in July this year along with another MLA Raaj Kumar Anand.

Anand, MLA from Patel Nagar reserved constituency, resigned as the Social Welfare Minister in the Kejriwal government and quit the party in April. He was disqualified earlier as an MLA by the Speaker.

A notification issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday said Tanwar was disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law and his membership of the Assembly was terminated from July 10, 2024. PTI VIT RT RT RT