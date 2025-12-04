Kartavya Path protest: Four accused remanded to 7 days' judicial custody

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Two magisterial courts on Thursday remanded four protesters to seven days of judicial custody in a case relating to the alleged use of pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over pollution last month.

The four accused are Ravjot Kaur, Gurkirat Kaur, Kranti and Ayisha Wafiya.

Earlier on Monday, three of the accused, Ravjot, Gurkirat and Kranti, were sent to three days of police custody on the ground that they did not previously cooperate with the investigation and further custodial interrogation is required. Wafiya was remanded to three days of judicial custody.

On Thursday, Wafiya was produced before Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema upon the expiry of her previous judicial custody. She was remanded to seven more days of judicial custody till December 11.

Later in the evening, Ravjot, Gurkirat and Kranti were produced before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla who sent them to seven days of jail.