Kartavya Path protest:Delhi court defers order on bail pleas to Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday deferred its order on the bail pleas of several accused in the Kartavya Path protest case to December 9 due to Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema falling ill.

Outside the courtroom, parents of several accused students voiced their grief to their lawyers about being "emotionally provoked by the repeated deferrals" on the bail order.

On Thursday, the judge deferred the order on the bail pleas, saying the new material put on record by the investigating officers (IOs) would require time to be perused.

Several advocates pleaded that their clients had exams coming up shortly and the bail order needs to be released "on an urgent basis." On November 23, a protest took place at the India Gate over rising air pollution in the national capital.

The protesters have been accused of raising controversial slogans and using pepper spray on the police trying to contain them.

According to police, 23 protesters have been arrested in two separate cases lodged at the Parliament Street and Kartavya Path police stations.

Seventeen protesters were held in connection with a scuffle at the Parliament Street Police Station, while six were arrested in the pepper-spray case.

Fifteen of the 17 accused in the Parliament Street case were rearrested in the Kartavya Path case.

Of the 17, nine were granted bail on November 28 by a different magistrate hearing the Parliament Street case, while the remaining eight secured bail last Tuesday.