Karthigai Deepam festival begins at Arunachaleshwar temple

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 24 (PTI) The grand Karthigai Deepam festival, a significant annual event at the renowned Sri Arunachaleshwar temple here, commenced on Monday with the hoisting of the temple flag atop the flagmast.

The event culminating with the lighting of a maha deepam atop the Annamalai hills draws several lakhs of devotees every year. This time, the temple administration anticipates about 40 lakh devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and the country to participate in the ten-day festival coinciding with the Tamil month of Karthigai (November-December).

Accordingly, the district administration has made appropriate arrangements with enhanced amenities for devotees and strict police protection as a precaution.

The bharani deepam will be lit in front of the sanctum on December 3, followed by the lighting of the maha deepam atop the 2,668 feet high hill behind the temple in the evening.

The temple car festival will be held on November 30, while the float festival will be held from December 4 to 6. Full moon darshan will be provided from 7.58 pm on December 4 to 5.37 am on December 5 at the Arunachaleswarar temple, which is considered as the Agni Sthalam among the Panchabhootha Sthalams.

Earlier, district collector K Tharpagaraj inspected the arrangements that have been made for the devotees, including drinking water and toilet facilities.