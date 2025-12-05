Karthigai Deepam lamp row: VHP calls DMK govt in Tamil Nadu 'anti-Hindu'

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Amid the Karthigai Deepam lamp row, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday attacked the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, calling it "anti-Hindu" and urged the Centre to protect "constitutional rights of Hindus" and ensure rule of law in the state.

A row on the issue of lighting a traditional lamp at a hilltop temple near Madurai erupted after the local administration allegedly prevented several devotees from performing the traditional ritual leading to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran and others on Thursday.

Nagenthran and others gathered at the spot to perform the traditional ritual after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court declined to put a stay on an order of a single judge allowing light of the lamp at an ancient stone pillar on the Thirupparankundram hill.

The hill houses Lord Subramaniya Swamy temple.

Reacting sharply, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal flayed the DMK government, terming the action taken against the devotees as an "attack on the fundamental rights of Hindus and the Constitution as well as contempt of the judiciary".

"Devotees were illegally arrested for lighting Karthigai Deepam on the sacred Thiruparangundram hill of Muruga… The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemns the anti-Hindu acts of the DMK government," he said in a post on X.

Bansal demanded that the Centre protect the "constitutional rights of Hindus and ensure rule of law in the state".

"The Chief Justice of Madras High Court and the Supreme Court should take cognisance of this serious violation of law and the judicial orders," the VHP functionary added.

In 1958, the Madras High Court had upheld a previous judgment that the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple had ownership of most of Thiruparankundram hill, with exceptions for designated portions of the dargah and Nellithoppu area to an extent of only 33 cents, Bansal said.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider hearing a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court order which permitted devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy temple to light traditional 'Karthigai Deepam lamp' at 'Deepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, meanwhile, remarked that it will not tolerate comments degrading the judiciary.

Those who comment should remember not to test the patience of the court, a division bench orally observed when advocate M R Venkatesh, representing the writ petitioners in the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting (Karthigai Deepam) row, said personal remarks were being made against the single judge who allowed the lighting of the lamp.

The issue rocked the Lok Sabha on Friday, with DMK leader T R Baalu accusing the BJP of trying to "ignite" communal tensions in Tamil Nadu while Union minister L Murugan hit back at the Tamil Nadu government for "denying the right to worship".

DMK members stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha and tried to raise the issue of the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' and forced the adjournment of the Question Hour. PTI PK PK KSS KSS