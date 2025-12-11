Karthigai Deepam row: DMK slams RSS chief Bhagwat

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Thursday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments on the Karthigai Deepam row, saying tactics to stoke passions will not succeed in Tamil Nadu.

History will repeat itself and the DMK-Congress alliance will score a landslide victory like it did in 1971, when attempts of rivals to secure mileage by invoking the name of Lord Ram did not succeed, DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi said.

Tamil Nadu is the land of Dravidian stalwarts including reformist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy, iconic leaders, C N Annadurai, K Kamaraj and 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi, he said.

"That is the reason why the RSS could not do anything in Tamil Nadu though it is in existence for 100 years," Bharathi told PTI adding the RSS will stand exposed and Periyar's ideals will be once again taken to the people.

Asked whether the RSS top leader's statement was to support the BJP's prospects in the state, Bharathi said, in Tamil Nadu no tactics of the right wing to stoke passions would succeed.

In 1971, an attempt was made by rivals to do politics to get mileage by invoking the name of Lord Ram.

That strategy did not work and the DMK alliance secured a huge win.

"The same coalition of DMK and Congress is intact now too. History will repeat itself and the DMK alliance will get a huge victory in 2026; repeating 1971." He alleged that the right wing outfit thinks that "riot" would break out on the Karthigai deepam issue, but the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow it, Bharathi asserted. In this issue, people themselves have become campaigners for harmony, the DMK leader said and slammed the judgment of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court over lighting the Karthigai deepam.

The judge had by his order dated Dec 1, 2025 allowed lighting of lamp at the 'Deepathoon,' a stone pillar on the Thirupparankundram hill. In the vicinity, about 50 meters away, a Dargah is situated.

It may be recalled that the DMK-Congress alliance got a landslide victory in 1971 when allegations were made that Lord Ram was insulted at Periyar's rally at Salem.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on December 10 said the "Thirupparankundram issue (which covers the demand to light lamp at the Thirupparankundram hill, the HC verdict allowing it and the opposition to it) in Tamil Nadu can be resolved in the state itself on the basis of the Hindus' strength.

"Thirupparankundram issue, if it needs escalation, it will be done. That matter is now sub-judice. Let it resolve." he had said at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

He was asked whether the RSS should take up the Thiruparankundram issue to national level. "The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu, I think it is enough to bring about the desired result. But if at all it is needed, the Hindu organisations are working here in Tamil Nadu also. They will let us know. Then we will think about it." Bhagwat said.

"At present, I think the issue can be resolved here only on the basis of Hindus' strength in Tamil Nadu." he said.

"We will not need to escalate it. But, one thing is pakka (for sure), that the issue will be resolved favourably for Hindus," he noted.

The Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy temple is located at the foothill and two other temples, one dedicated to Lord Shiva and another to Lord Ganesha, are in the upper reaches of the Thirupparankundram hill. The Dargah is at the peak, above all structures.

For over 30 years, Hindu outfits have pursued legal battles to light the oil lamp at the Deepathoon on the day of Karthigai Deepam festival, which usually falls during November-December. PTI VGN VGN ROH