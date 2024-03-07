Disclosure on electoral bonds will expose 'ulterior' purposes: Karti Chidambaram

Sivaganga: Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged State Bank of India's (SBI) to-be made disclosure on electoral bonds will make it 'very apparent' that those who contributed to the BJP did it for 'ulterior' purposes.

It was imperative that the SBI immediately complied with the Supreme Court ruling on electoral bonds to ensure transparency and for the Lok Sabha polls to be fair, he said.

Seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose details of electoral bonds is only a 'tactic' to cause delay as disclosure before the elections will 'create great discomfort' to the BJP, Karti Chidambaram, a Lok Sabha MP alleged.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Karti said the scheme of electoral bonds was an 'affront' to democracy as it went against the principles of transparency. The SBI seeking few more months time to collate and disclose information on bonds as directed by the apex court is 'baffling.' The bank's entire operations are computerised and they have the technology that can give this information in a 'jiffy.'

The Congress leader alleged: "This is nothing but a tactic to delay the disclosure before the elections, because the disclosure before elections will create great discomfort to the BJP, because it will be very apparent that those who contributed to the BJP did it for ulterior purposes; either to get out of the net of agencies unleashed on them or to get favourable policies from the government."

Furthermore, he said: "In order for democracy to be transparent, in order for the upcoming elections to be fair, it is imperative that the SBI immediately adheres to the Supreme Court (verdict) and disclose the persons who purchased the electoral bonds and the beneficiaries of all bonds."